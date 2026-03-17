Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Photo Show Netanyahu’s Bodyguard Who Was Killed? No, It’s AI-generated

Does This Photo Show Netanyahu’s Bodyguard Who Was Killed? No, It’s AI-generated

The image is an AI-generated one. There are no credible reports one Nada Fashkhon being killed.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Nada Fashkhon, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's bodyguard, who was recently killed.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Nada Fashkhon, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's bodyguard, who was recently killed.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A photo of an armed woman in military fatigues which bear Israel's flag is being shared on social media, where people have identified her as one Nada Fashkhon.

The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that Fashkon, who was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bodyguard, was killed.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim has no basis in fact and the image is an AI-generated one.

Also ReadVideo of Palki Sharma Talking About Indian Man Arrested in Bahrain Is a Deepfake

How did we find out the truth?: We started by looking for reports about Netanyahu's bodyguard being killed, but did not find any credible or official ones.

  • Next, we ran a keyword search with the term 'Nada Fashkhon Israel' to check whether there was any information about this person, but did not find any reports about this either.

  • Then, we ran a reverse image search on the image in question, but found that it was only shared by social media users and not news organisations or official pages.

The image: When we carefully looked at the image, we noticed that its texture was unnaturally smooth, and that it had uniform lighting across it.

  • These features are typical to AI-generated images.

  • To check whether it really was made by AI, we submitted it to Sightengine and Hive Moderation.

  • Sightengine's tool gave a 97 percent likelihood if the image being an AI-generated one, noting that it was possibly made using Google's Nano Banana.

The image is likely an AI-generated one.

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

Hive Moderation's tool said that the image was 99.9 percent likely to be an AI-generated image, noting that it was made by Google's Gemini 2.

The image is an AI-generated one.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Since both detectors noted that it was made by Google's tools, we ran a check through Google's SynthID, which tests whether an AI image was generated using its tool.

  • "Based on a SynthID check, all or part of this image was generated or edited with Google AI," Gemini said.

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Netanyahu's bodyguard Nada Fashkhon, who was killed.

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