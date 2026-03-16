Video of Palki Sharma Talking About Indian Man Arrested in Bahrain Is a Deepfake

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A video of Firstpost journalist Palki Sharma reportedly talking about an Indian national who was arrested in Bahrain is being shared on social media.
What does she say?: In the videom she talks about "what India's quiet cooperation with US-Israeli intelligence is doing to its own citizens abroad," saying that across West Asia, Indian nationals are associated with Israeli-linked operations.
Sharma goes on the talk about Gulf countries' likelihood of 'thinking twice' before hiring Indians because of this, and because of "India's role in tracking Iranian naval assets during the Iris Dina incident."
"Ordinary workers could end up paying the price for decisions made at the top," she is heard saying.
How do we know?: We looked for recent videos of Sharma's segment, called Vantage, on Firstpost's YouTube channel.
Here, we found a report of her in the same outfit and background, published on 10 March.
This report was about Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, which did not make any mention about an Indian national being arrested in Bahrain.
Since there was no evidence of her making the statement heard in the claim, we ran it through AI-generated content detection tools.
Hive Moderation's tool showed 92.1 percent confidence that the claim was an AI-generated one.
Hiya's Deepfake Voice detection tool gave the audio an authenticity score of one out of 100, calling it a deepfake.
We also submitted the video to Deepfake-o-meter, which tested it on ten of its tools.
Three of them showed high certainty that the video was an AI-generated one.
Was an Indian national arrested in Bahrain?: There is no evidence to support this claim.
Team WebQoof recently debunked a similar claim, where we found that 16 people were recently arrested on charges of espionage and posting videos that showed the aftermath of the Iranian aggression.
However, none of them was an Indian national.
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated video of Palki Sharma is being shared to claim that she reported about the impact of an Indian national being arrested for espionage in Bahrain.
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