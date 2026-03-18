Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI Image Shared as Littered Ground After PM Modi's Rally in West Bengal

AI Image Shared as Littered Ground After PM Modi's Rally in West Bengal

AI-detection tools Sightengine and Hive Moderation revealed that the viral image was AI-generated.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This image is AI-generated and not a real photo.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This image is AI-generated and not a real photo. 

(Source: The Quint) 

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An image showing litter, such as liquor bottles, paan packets, and other waste, is being circulated on social media with the claim that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from other states dirtied areas around monuments in West Bengal following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this viral image is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Also ReadThis Image of Congress’ Sonia Gandhi With Jeffrey Epstein Is AI-Generated

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image. However, we did not find any credible sources to substantiate the claim.

  • This led us to run a relevant keyword search to check if there were any reports about such incidents. However, Team WebQoof found no evidence to support the image's validity.

  • We closely examined the image and noticed that the text was illegible on the packets and bottles.

Here is a close-up of the image. 

Here is a close-up of the image. 

  • This led Team WebQoof to run the image on AI-detection tools such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine, which revealed that the image was AI-generated.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

Here are the results by Sightengine.

  • Additionally, we also came across posts where the image showing litter featured Trinamool Congress's (TMC) flag, instead of the BJP flag, as well.

Here is a preview of the post. 

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • We also ran this image on Hive Moderation and found that it was also AI-generated.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation) 

Conclusion: The viral image is AI-generated and not a real instance as shared on social media.

Also ReadThe Image of Pakistani Team Receiving Grand Welcome in Sri Lanka Is AI-Generated
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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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