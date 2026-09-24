AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as CCTV Footage of Sushant Singh Rajput

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An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show CCTV camera footage featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.
The image is being circulated following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the death of Disha Salian, a celebrity manager who had worked with Sushant.
The image was shared with the caption, "@itsSSR & @dishasalian26 Murdered By Radicals In Bollywood, Bt Those Radicals Failed To Kill Those Hearts Where SSR & Disha Are Still Alive (sic)."
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and does not show actual CCTV footage from Sushant Singh's residence.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and could not find any credible sources or reports that shared the image.
Following this, we ran the image through the InVID Synthetic Image checker, a tool that detects AI-generated content, which flagged the image as highly likely to be AI-generated.
We ran the image through Image Whisperer, an AI image detector, which also flagged it as AI-generated.
According to the analysis by Backstory, an image verification and provenance-checking tool, the image shows clear markers of AI generation.
The image shows typical AI-related characteristics such as distorted facial details and unusual textures on the figures.
The faces of 'Rhea' and 'Sushant' in the image don't resemble how they actually look.
Moreover, official statements by law enforcement confirmed that there were no CCTV recordings from inside his residence.
Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and does not show actual CCTV footage from Sushant Singh's residence.
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