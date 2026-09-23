Old Clip of Pak PM's Speech on ‘Encountering’ Terrorists Shared With False Claim

A video showing Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talking at a lectern bearing the logo of the United Nations (UN) is being widely shared on the internet amid the ongoing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The claim: The clip is being shared with text which claims that while speaking at the ongoing session of the UNGA, Sharif said, "If we haven't controlled our terrorists, they would be roaming on the streets of New York or London.”

Who shared it?: Apart from social media users such as Rishi Bagree, the clip was also shared by ET Now, DNA, and Zee News English.