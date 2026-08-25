2018 Video Falsely Shared as Current Condition of Government School in Punjab

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A nearly two-minute video showing broken, dilapidated girls' toilets with no ceiling and running water is being shared on social media, where the man in the video identifies the location as the government school in Jalla, Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows the current condition of government schools in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP).
Those sharing the claim have also questioned the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke, who has been visiting and auditing government schools in Maharashtra as part of the party's 'School Thik Karo' movement.
Who shared it?: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) linked accounts, including National Media Co-Incharge and National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, BJP Punjab, and MP Harbhajan Singh shared the video as a recent one of a government school in Punjab.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided into the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on them.
One of these searches led us to a longer version of the same video, shared on YouTube by one Daas Harjit Singh, on
The video, titled "Very Bad Condition -- Ladies Toilet At Punjab School," also showed the man in the video talking about the boys toilet.
He later spoke about good toilets in government schools in Kerala, where the government also provided sanitary pads, going on to discuss how the Punjab government was unable to even provide clean, functional washrooms for its girls.
After the video went viral, Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared a more recent video, purportedly shot on 18 August, which showed the government school in Jalla in a better condition.
Conclusion: An eight-year-old video went viral on social media to target the AAP and the CJP, with the false claim that it shows the current condition of a government school in Punjab.
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