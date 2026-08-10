Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 13, Including a Child, In Russia's Nizhnekamsk

At least 13 people, including a child, were killed and dozens injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan on 10 August 2026. The attack targeted an oil refinery and is among the deadliest incidents inside Russia since the start of the full-scale war. The strike occurred more than 1,100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, with local authorities declaring a period of mourning in the region.
According to BBC, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the Tanevo oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk was hit, and the defence technology manufacturer FirePoint stated its FP-1 drones were used in the operation. The attack lasted several hours overnight and into the morning, with verified images showing large plumes of smoke and flames at the site.
As reported by The Guardian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described such strikes as "truly just responses" to Russian attacks on Ukraine, stating, "The Russian war will be increasingly felt at home, in Russia." The Ukrainian campaign aims to reduce Russia's military potential and pressure Moscow to negotiate.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the regional government confirmed that citizens of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were among the deceased. Unverified footage showed a large black cloud of smoke and a massive fire at the refinery, though these visuals have not been independently verified. The attack is part of Ukraine's ongoing campaign targeting Russian energy infrastructure.
"At this moment, 13 people have been killed in the attack on Nizhnekamsk," the regional press service stated, as cited by authorities.
As noted in an article by Deutsche Welle, the United Nations has reported a rise in civilian casualties in both Russia and Ukraine due to the escalation of long-range drone and missile attacks. The Ukrainian military stated that the strike on the Taneco refinery resulted in a fire, and the mayor of Nizhnekamsk confirmed that both industrial and civilian targets were affected.
Further details indicated that the barrage of drone attacks has caused fuel shortages and reduced refining capacity in Russia. Ukrainian officials have described these operations as justified responses to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.
As coverage revealed, Nizhnekamsk is a significant oil refining hub with a population of about 240,000. The city has been targeted repeatedly in recent months as Ukraine deploys domestically developed long-range drones capable of reaching deep into Russian territory.
Russian authorities stated that air defences shot down more than 450 Ukrainian drones overnight, though the number of drones that reached their targets was not specified as details emerged.
Ukraine's General Staff said the strike was part of a broader campaign to reduce Russia's ability to wage war, while Russian officials reported that both industrial and residential areas were affected according to official statements.
"Civilian individuals who were not involved in any military operations were present," Russia's Investigative Committee stated.
In parallel, Russia continued its own aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities, with recent strikes in Kharkiv killing five people and causing significant destruction to residential areas as reporting indicated.
Ukraine's use of long-range drones has expanded, with some now capable of reaching as far as Siberia. The ongoing escalation has led to increased civilian casualties and infrastructure damage on both sides following recent developments.
Russian officials have declared a period of mourning in Tatarstan, and local leaders have expressed condolences to the families of the victims in official communications.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.