Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 13, Including a Child, In Russia's Nizhnekamsk

At least 13 people, including a child, were killed and dozens injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan on 10 August 2026. The attack targeted an oil refinery and is among the deadliest incidents inside Russia since the start of the full-scale war. The strike occurred more than 1,100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, with local authorities declaring a period of mourning in the region.