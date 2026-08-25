AI-Altered Video of Akshay Kumar Speaking About Operation Sindoor Shared as Real

advertisement
A video was shared on social media, claiming to show Akshay Kumar commenting on Operation Sindoor.
In the video, Akshay Kumar purportedly says that the documentary on Operation Sindoor is performing very well and the actual army's performance during Operation Sindoor wasn't special.
The video, uploaded on X, has garnered nearly 40,000 views at the time of writing this article.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is AI-altered.
In the original video, Akshay Kumar is speaking about the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video uploaded by the official Xaccount of Lokmat Times Nagpur.
The video uploaded on , shows the actor speaking about the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) and how he has been associated with it since the beginning and has seen its growth.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as 95 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.
Upon close observation, we also noticed the watermark for Wan AI, an AI-powered video generation tool.
Conclusion: The claim is false as the video is AI-altered.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)