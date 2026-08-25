Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Altered Video of Akshay Kumar Speaking About Operation Sindoor Shared as Real

AI-Altered Video of Akshay Kumar Speaking About Operation Sindoor Shared as Real

We found out that the video was altered using AI.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-altered video was shared on social media, falsely claiming to show Akshay Kumar commenting on Operation Sindoor.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An AI-altered video was shared on social media, falsely claiming to show Akshay Kumar commenting on Operation Sindoor. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video was shared on social media, claiming to show Akshay Kumar commenting on Operation Sindoor

  • In the video, Akshay Kumar purportedly says that the documentary on Operation Sindoor is performing very well and the actual army's performance during Operation Sindoor wasn't special.

  • The video, uploaded on X, has garnered nearly 40,000 views at the time of writing this article.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is AI-altered.

  • In the original video, Akshay Kumar is speaking about the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video uploaded by the official Xaccount of Lokmat Times Nagpur.

  • The video uploaded on 10 December 2025, shows the actor speaking about the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) and how he has been associated with it since the beginning and has seen its growth.

  • Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as 95 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. 

(Source: Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector/ Screenshot)

  • Upon close observation, we also noticed the watermark for Wan AI, an AI-powered video generation tool.

The video carries a watermark for an AI tool.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is false as the video is AI-altered.

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