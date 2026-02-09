Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Deepak Kumar With AIMIM Leader Viral as Real

advertisement
A viral image allegedly showing the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) women spokesperson greeting an individual named ‘Mohammad Deepak’ is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the viral clip noted AIMIM women’s president Rubina greeted Mohammed Deepak.
Some context: Deepak, a fitness instructor, reportedly stepped in when a group of men supposedly forced a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper to take the word ‘Baba’ out of his shop’s name in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand.
In a viral video from the encounter, when asked his name, he responded, “Mera naam Mohammad Deepak hai” (“My name is Mohammad Deepak”).
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image, however we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.
We, then ran a relevant keyword search to check if there was a connection between AIMIM and Kumar.
Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had praised Kumar for stepping in to save the 70-year-old Muslim man, however, there were no images to prove the viral claim.
Anomalies in the image: Looking closely at the viral visual, the texture of the image appears smooth. Those in the background look stiff, prompting that the image could be AI-generated.
This led us to run the viral image through the AI-detection tool Sightengine, which revealed that the photo was 83 per cent AI-generated.
Conclusion: The viral image is created using AI and is not a real incident, as claimed.
