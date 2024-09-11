Fact-Check: AI-Generated Images of Boxer Imane Khelif Viral On Social Media

An image showing Algerian boxer Imane Khelif looking like a man is being shared on social media. People addressed Khelif as a "he" while sharing this image.

What did the posts say?: Users wrote, "This is the Aligerian Boxer Imane Khelif who won Gold in Olympics. He thanked Allah for his victory over a woman. Sorry Angela Carini, the world failed you!"

Who shared it?: X pages such as @ArunPudur and @MumbaichaDon (BhikuMhatre) shared the claim.