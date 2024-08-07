Imane Khelif: An Authoritarian Intrusion Into a Woman's Bodily Autonomy

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is guaranteed a silver medal in women’s boxing. She might even win gold tonight. But any celebrations of her achievement are being drowned out by a ‘debate’ on whether Imane Khelif is a woman or a male imposter who stole what rightfully belonged to women.

The people leading the charge against Imane are very powerful and influential.

Oligarch Elon Musk is one, declaring that a “biological male” has “no place in women’s sports.” The celebrated author JK Rowling calls Imane “a male punching a female”, and declares that she could see, on Imane’s face, “the smirk of a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Rowling calls transwomen ‘men’ – but Imane, as many have pointed out, is not a transwoman. Why did Rowling denounce her as one? The only reason can be her appearance. Rowling calls herself a feminist.

But what does a “woman” look like to Rowling? We may recall that in 2015, a Twitter troll said tennis player Serena Williams won because she was “built like a man.” Rowling retorted by sharing a photograph of Serena Williams in a dress on a dance floor. Her tweet suggested that Serena in a dress looked womanly – and a man – say her husband – would not look “just like this in a dress.”