Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared to Show an RSS March in Kerala's Kannur

AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared to Show an RSS March in Kerala's Kannur

We found that the image was generated using OpenAI.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show an RSS march through the Red Fort in Kannur, Kerala.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show an RSS march through the Red Fort in Kannur, Kerala. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is going viral on social media of individuals wearing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniforms, marching with sticks resting on their shoulders.

The claim: The image is being shared with the caption, "The RSS Route March passes through the Red Fort of Kathirur in Kannur district, Keralam."

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image and a keyword search related to the claim. We were unable to find any reports or credible sources that shared the image.

  • While observing the image, we noticed an irregularity.

  • The faces of some of the people looked almost identical, an indicator of Artificial Intelligence.

The image showed signs of AI. 

(Source: X/ Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.

  • According to the tool, the image is 99.6 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

Here's the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We also ran the image through IsThisAI, an AI detector; it indicated a 99 percent likelihood that the image was AI-generated.

Here's the result of AI detection by IsThisAI.

(Source: IsThisAI/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.

The image was generated using OpenAI.

(Source: SynthID Detector/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

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