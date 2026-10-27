AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared to Show an RSS March in Kerala's Kannur

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An image is going viral on social media of individuals wearing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniforms, marching with sticks resting on their shoulders.
The claim: The image is being shared with the caption, "The RSS Route March passes through the Red Fort of Kathirur in Kannur district, Keralam."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image and a keyword search related to the claim. We were unable to find any reports or credible sources that shared the image.
While observing the image, we noticed an irregularity.
The faces of some of the people looked almost identical, an indicator of Artificial Intelligence.
Is it AI?: We ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.
According to the tool, the image is 99.6 percent likely to have been generated by AI.
We also ran the image through IsThisAI, an AI detector; it indicated a 99 percent likelihood that the image was AI-generated.
We ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.
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