Viral Video Claiming White Woman Birthed ‘Dark’ Skin Babies Is AI-Generated!

A video showing a scene in a hospital where a white-skinned woman is seen holding twin babies with black hair and dark skin, while the man, purportedly her partner, beside her refuses to acknowledge them as his children.
The clip is being shared as real, with some posts claiming that the woman had previously visited Uttar Pradesh.
The Times of India (TOI) also published a story about this viral video stating that it was a real incident. It mentioned that there were 'opinions' about the video being created using artificial intelligence.
What we found: At first, we conducted a keyword search to check if any such incident had occurred anywhere, including in the United States of America, as some posts claimed, or if it had any connection to Uttar Pradesh, India.
However, we did not find any credible reports or news related to this event.
We, then, divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the same video on YouTube; however, they noted that the video was created using AI. You can view them here and here.
Here is the preview of the post.
We, also, found the same video on Instagram with the 'invideo' logo. Invideo is an AI-video generator.
We, then, ran the viral video on AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-Meter which concluded that the viral clip was created using AI and was not real, as claimed.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Conclusion: The viral video is created using AI and is not a real life instance, as claimed by social media users.
