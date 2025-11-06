AI-Manipulated Clip Showing Navika Kumar Clean Amit Shah’s Shoe Viral

advertisement
A video purpotedly showing Times Network Group's Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar cleaning Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s shoes is being circulated online as a real instance.
Users sharing the clip criticised the state of journalism and media in India.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post by Kumar on her official X page from 3 November. It showed images similar to the frames of the viral video.
Kumar noted, "On the campaign trail in Mithilanchal. Crowds. Chants. Conviction. The energy on the ground tells its own story. No script needed — just the pulse of the people." (sic.)
In this image, Kumar cannot be seen cleaning Shah's shoe using a cloth, as shown in the viral video.
Anomalies in the viral video: We slowed down the viral video and noticed that Shah's face in some frames looked different.
In the first instance, his glasses seem to be missing or unclear in the frame when he is looking down.
In the second instance, his face looks different and shrunken as opposed to the other frames in the viral clip.
Such anomalies are often spotted in videos created using AI. Hence, we ran the viral clip on AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter which concluded that the viral video was created using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
The reverse image search results also led us to a verified X page of one 'Chirag Patel,' who had also posted this viral video of Kumar.
Social media platform X deemed this video as 'manipulated,' and made a note of it.
We went through this user's profile and found similar videos where visuals of politicians and news anchors have been tweaked.
Here is a preview of the post.
Team WebQoof fact-checked a similar AI-manipulated visual showing journalist Amish Devgan touching Shah's feet. You can read the story here.
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated clip showing Kumar cleaning Home Minister Shah's shoe has gone viral on social media.
