How Violence Is Spreading in UP Villages Due to Theft-Related Rumours

Around the night of 1-2 October, a Dalit man named Hariom Valmiki was killed by a mob in Rae Bareli's Unchahar town. The reason behind it was a rumour that he was a thief. A few days earlier, a mentally unstable man was killed due to a rumour of theft in Bareilly. But these were not isolated incidents.

Similar incidents have come to light from many rural areas of Uttar Pradesh which have been caused due to such rumours. And at the root of these violent incidents are rumours and conspiracy theories.