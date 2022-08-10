Abhilipsa Panda Didn't Tweet Against Muslim Singer for Singing 'Har Har Shambhu'

A screenshot of a tweet posted to impersonate Abhilipsa Panda, the singer of the popular song ‘Har Har Shambhu,' is going viral on social media.

The tweet takes a dig at Farmani Naaz, a singer who made a cover version of the same song and also appeared in the singing reality show Indian Idol.

However, Panda's manager confirmed to The Quint that the singer did not tweet anything about Naaz and that her real account is '@Abhi_30_Lipsa'.