Kejriwal in Punjab: Will It Be a Different AAP Than 2017 Polls?

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Amritsar on Monday, 21 June, proved to be an important one in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab.

There are two crucial developments which indicate that the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to rectify some of the factors that went against it in the 2017 Assembly elections:

1. While speaking to the media, Kejriwal announced categorically that Punjab will have a Sikh CM in case AAP comes to power.

“Punjab's CM will be from the Sikh community... It will be someone whom the entire Punjab feels proud of... We feel it is the Sikh community's right,” Kejriwal had said at a press conference.

In 2017, AAP hadn’t declared a chief ministerial face. In fact, AAP had left the matter ambiguous which gave rise to speculation that Kejriwal himself may be vying for the position.