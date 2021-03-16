2020 News Bulletin Shared as Recent to Claim Govt Cancelled Trains

An ABP News Bulletin dating back to March 2020 has been revived to make false claims.
Sonal Gupta
WebQoof
Published:
An ABP News Bulletin dated 22 March 2020 has been shared as a recent one. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Several social media users falsely claimed that the Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till 31 March while sharing an year-old ABP News bulletin, which was broadcast at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLAIM

Facebook page ‘PBR News,’ shared the video, garnering over 4.1 million views at the time of writing this article.

You can view an archived version here

Another page, ‘Mera Panipat,’ had garnered over 2 million views on the same video.

You can view an archived version here
You can view an archived version here

The video was also shared by some users on Twitter.

You can view an archived version here
Also ReadDhoni Has Not Converted to Buddhism, It’s an Ad Campaign For IPL

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Since the video carried a logo of ABP news, we looked through its YouTube channel and found that the viral clip has been taken from a bulletin dated 22 March 2020.

In fact, the government order shown in the bulletin clearly says ‘2020.’

The Ministry of Railways had announced a suspension of all its passenger services last year from 22 March 2020 midnight to 31 March 2020 midnight, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, in a press release dated Monday, 15 March, the Railways Ministry called the social media posts on cancellation of trains till 31 March, “purely misleading and not based on facts.”

“All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year’s news being peddled today. Indian Railways has not made any such announcement,” the statement read.

It also noted that special trains, which include express trains and suburban trains, are currently operational and urged passengers to follow COVID protocol.

Also Read Flipped Pic Claims Mamata’s Injury Shifted From Left to Right Leg

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT