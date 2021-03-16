Flipped Pic Claims Mamata’s Injury Shifted From Left to Right Leg

A set of images of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone viral with the claim that the bandage on her leg has shifted from the left to the right one, insinuating that she faked her injury.

However, we found that Banerjee’s image has been flipped to make the false claim. She was discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on 12 March, two days after she was injured while campaigning in Nandigram.