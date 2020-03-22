COVID-19: Indian Railways Cancels Passenger Trains Till 31 March
Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till 31 March, as a precaution to curb the spread of COVID-19, reports ANI. However, according to the order by the government, suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail shall continue until 22 March 2020.
(This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details come in.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
