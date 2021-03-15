Dhoni Has Not Converted to Buddhism, It’s an Ad Campaign For IPL

Revealing the mystery behind the new look, Star Sports launched an ad-campaign for IPL 2021 featuring Dhoni.
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
Several users on social media claimed that cricketer MS Dhoni has converted to Buddhism. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Several users on social media fell for a viral image of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wearing a monk robe and claimed that the cricketer has converted to Buddhism. However, the viral image is a new ad-campaign by Star Sports.

CLAIM

The claim along with which the image is being shared reads: “विश्वकप विजेता, पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जी ने बुद्ध धम्म दीक्षा ली व बुद्ध धर्म अपनाया|

(Translation: World cup winning, former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni converted to Buddhism.)

The said image is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Also ReadFake Letter on Ayodhya’s Airport by PM Modi to CM Yogi Goes Viral
An archived version of the post can be accessed here.
An archived version of the post can be accessed here.
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.
Also ReadOld Pics of Violence in Delhi, Bhainsa Revived With False Context

WHAT WE FOUND

We saw a tweet by Star Sports dated 13 March, which carried images of the cricketer’s new avatar asking internet users, what could the new look be about.

Revealing the mystery behind the new look, Star Sports on 14 March launched an ad-campaign for IPL 2021 featuring Dhoni in his new look.

The Quint also reached to Dhoni’s friend and business manager Arun Pandey who confirmed that the cricketer has not converted to Buddhism and the new look is only for an ad-campaign for IPL 2021.

Clearly, internet users mistook Dhoni’s new look for an ad-campaign for the cricketer converting to Buddhism.

Also ReadMorphed Image Shared to Claim Mamata Faked Injury Ahead of Polls

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT