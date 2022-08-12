Old Clip of Aamir Khan Talking About 'Flop Film' Linked to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan's video dates back to 2018, when he spoke about another one of his films called Thugs of Hindostan.
A video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan saying that despite their best efforts, "we went wrong somewhere," that some people did not like the film, and that he assumes full responsibility for it is doing the rounds on social media.
The video went viral after Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres and several users on Twitter called for its boycott. The trend '#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' went viral on the microblogging website.
However, the clip is from 2018, when Aamir Khan spoke to the press about another one of his films titled Thugs of Hindostan, which did not perform well at the box office. He told the media that very few people had liked the film and had taken full responsibility for the movie's poor performance.
Several social media users have shared the short clip to claim that actor Aamir Khan spoke to the press regarding Laal Singh Chaddha's purported failure to perform well at the box office and assumed full responsibility for it.
We conducted a keyword search for the actor's statements and came across a Business Standard report dated 26 November 2018, which carried a part of the statement in its headline.
The article was published on 26 November 2018.
It mentioned that the actor had remarked on his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan's poor performance at the box office and apologised to the audience for not being able to entertain them and live up to their expectations.
Another report by The New Indian Express from 2018 also carried the same statement. This report said that the project was Yash Raj Films' biggest production back then, with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. After its release on 8 November 2018, the film received negative reviews and faced audience backlash.
A search for the actor's statement on YouTube led us to a video by NDTV, in which the portion of the viral video can be seen after the 17-second mark.
Clearly, a 2018 video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan speaking about his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan's poor performance at the box office is being shared as a recent clip, to claim that he took responsibility for Laal Singh Chaddha's purported poor performance.
