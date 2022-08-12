Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Film Opened to Lower Than Expected Numbers

In the film, Aamir plays the role of Laal, a child with disabilities. Mona Singh plays his mother and she strives to ensure that her kid is able to realise his dreams. In the film, the titular character also joins the Indian Army where he becomes friends with Naga Chaitanya's character.

This is Naga's first Bollywood film.

Moreover, few days before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-starrer found itself embroiled in a controversy. Hashtags calling for a boycott of the film started trending on social media.