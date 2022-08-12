Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Film Opened to Lower Than Expected Numbers

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Thursday. The film opened with ₹10-11 crore according to a report by Hindustan Times. The film also clashed with Akshay Kumar's film, Raksha Bandhan.
The film is directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor as the lead opposite Aamir. the film is a Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump.
In the film, Aamir plays the role of Laal, a child with disabilities. Mona Singh plays his mother and she strives to ensure that her kid is able to realise his dreams. In the film, the titular character also joins the Indian Army where he becomes friends with Naga Chaitanya's character.
This is Naga's first Bollywood film.
Moreover, few days before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-starrer found itself embroiled in a controversy. Hashtags calling for a boycott of the film started trending on social media.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)