Photo of Aamir Khan From Laal Singh Chaddha Press Meet Shared With False Claims

On conducting a reverse image search of the viral image on Google Images, we came across a post on Facebook with the same image by a page called 'Team Aamir Khan.'

This post from 7 August 2022 had a caption that said, "Akkineni Naga Chaitanya Udhayanidhi Stalin #MonaSingh and #AamirKhan on stage at the #LaalSinghChaddha Chennai press meet. (sic)."