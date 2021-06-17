2015 Short Film Clip Shared As ‘Soldier Saying Goodbye’ To Family

An old video showing a man dressed in combat clothing bidding an emotional farewell to his mother and brother while in the middle of an attack, where gunshots can be heard, is doing the rounds on social media. Users have shared the video claiming that it shows a soldier saying goodbye to his family during a war.

However, we found that the video was a clipped version of a short film titled Dialing, which shows a mother of a deceased Iraqi soldier trying to contact her son while rejecting any evidence of his death.