Man in Video Getting Baptised Misidentified as Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

The claim that the man being baptised in the video, is Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi, is false.
A video showing a man donning a turban getting baptised is being widely shared to claim that he is Charanjit Channi, chief minister of the poll-bound state of Punjab, who has converted to Christianity.
However, we found that the man in the video is being misidentified as the Punjab chief minister. A comparison between the appearance of two men showed a stark difference.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the video reads: "Punjab Chief Minister Baptism. (sic)"
The video, shared by Facebook user Nalli David, had garnered 1,400 views and 100 shares at the time of writing the article.
The video is viral on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On carefully listening to the viral video, we heard the pastor saying, "I baptise Simranjeet Singh as Samuel in the name of the father, the son..."
Next, we compared the man seen in viral video with the appearance of the Punjab chief minister and found a stark difference between the two.
Left: Viral video. Right: Charanjit Channi.
Charanjit Channi became the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab.
While we haven't been able to independently verify the context of the video, the claim that the man seen in it is the Punjab chief minister, is false.
