Fact-Check: Viral Video Showing Arson and Riots in Bangladesh Is Nine Years Old

A viral video showing arson, rioting, and violent protests is being widely shared on social media, claiming that it shows visuals from the ongoing protests against a 52 percent hike in fuel prices in Bangladesh.

The video shows security personnel in riot gear shooting at protesters, who are seen pelting stones and running amok.

However, the video is nine years old and shows violence erupting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, over a religious group called Hefazat-e-Islam's demand for a new blasphemy law in the country.

As per reports, the group demanded that those speaking against Islam be tried under Islamic (Sharia) law, and the police raided the religious group's headquarters.