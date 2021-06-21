Old Finnish Clip of Civil Engg Work Shared As ‘Lightning on River’

The video was first published in 2012 and does not show 'lightning on a river'.
(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A video from 2012 showing a trail of light going into a water body and setting off an explosive reaction is being shared on social media. Users claim that it shows what happens when ‘lightning’ hits a river.
However, we found that the video dates back to 2012 and was first uploaded on YouTube by Finnish beach and civil engineering company Rannikon Merityö. The video, whose title translates to ‘Drilling, part 3: Blasting’ shows the company deepening a waterway.
CLAIM
Several social media users have shared the video with Hindi or English text, claiming that it shows the effect of lightning on a river.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we extracted frames from the video and ran reverse image searches on them and found a YouTube video published on 20 December 2012, on a channel named ‘Rannikon Merityö’.
It was uploaded titled 'Porapaalutusta, osa 3: Räjäytys' [Translation: Drilling, part 3: Blasting] and its description reads: "In this video, we deepen the waterway”.
The video was published on the company's YouTube channel in 2012.
We found the same video on the company's website under 'Louhinta' or Mining. The translated webpage explains -
The company had also uploaded the same video to their Facebook page in 2018, informing viewers that their company handles 'challenging underwater excavation and construction' and added a link to their website for enquiries and quotes.
Fact-checking website Snopes had previously debunked such claims in the USA in 2017.
Evidently, this video does not show lightning striking a river. It is an old video from 2012 and shows a Finnish company working to deepen a waterway.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Published: undefined