Old Finnish Clip of Civil Engg Work Shared As ‘Lightning on River’

A video from 2012 showing a trail of light going into a water body and setting off an explosive reaction is being shared on social media. Users claim that it shows what happens when ‘lightning’ hits a river.

However, we found that the video dates back to 2012 and was first uploaded on YouTube by Finnish beach and civil engineering company Rannikon Merityö. The video, whose title translates to ‘Drilling, part 3: Blasting’ shows the company deepening a waterway.