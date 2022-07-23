Fact-Check: False Claims About 18% GST on Crematorium Services Go Viral

A post going viral on the internet claims that crematorium services will attract 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST). The claim comes amid protests by Opposition parties over the rise in GST on several commonly-used goods and services, while withdrawing exemptions on certain items.

However, we found that the claim was misleading. While the GST for work for several infrastructure projects, including crematoriums, was increased from 12 to 18 percent in the recent meeting of the GST council, it didn't include the services provided by the crematorium itself.