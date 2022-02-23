West Bengal Police Arrests Two in Anish Khan Murder Case

Anish Khan, who was associated with the Indian Secular Front, had previously supported the Students' Federation of India (SFI) during his college days.
The West Bengal Police arrested a home guard and a civic volunteer in connection with the Anish Khan murder case on Wednesday, 23 February, reported news agency ANI.
The development comes a day after the state government, on Tuesday, suspended two policemen and dismissed a home guard from service in connection with the murder case. The three personnel were identified as assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Das, constable Jitendra Hembram, and home guard Krishnanath Bera.
On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state.
The 28-year-old student leader was allegedly pushed from the second floor of his house in Amta, Howrah, by four unidentified persons, of whom one was dressed as a police officer.
DGP Manoj Malviya said that the matter was still under investigation, but did not confirm whether the three suspended personnel were among the four persons who had gone to the Amta locality.
