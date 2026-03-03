'Did Not Bow to America, Spoke on Palestine': Shia Kashmiris on Khamenei's Death

Ahmed's shop has been shut for the past three days. Amid the demonstrations, he has also been unable to take his son for a scheduled medical check-up. “Everything is uncertain. We are stuck at home,” he said, his voice tinged with frustration and fear.

Shakeel Ahmed, 32, from Bemina in central Kashmir, told The Quint, “I had to borrow milk from my uncle’s house for my child. No shop is open, not even a bakery. It’s Ramadan. How are we supposed to manage?”

The protests followed a call from the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), the largest conglomerate of Islamic religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid the protests, authorities in Srinagar sealed entries and exits to Lal Chowk with barbed wire as well as deployed troops. Education Minister Sakina Itoo ordered schools and colleges across the Valley to remain closed. Mobile internet was restricted to 2G speeds, and prepaid mobile calling was temporarily limited.

Members, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mufti Azam Nasir-ul-Islam, expressed grief over Khamenei’s assassination, describing it as a “blatant act of aggression” by the US and Israel, and called for a peaceful voluntary strike on the second day.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing, saying, “I’m deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran… I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid actions that could lead to tension or unrest. We must ensure that those mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint.”