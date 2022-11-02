'Untrained Staff, No Security Equipment': Preliminary Probe in Morbi Tragedy

Security guards and ticket sellers arrested by the police in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse revealed that they weren't trained to handle crowds, officer investigating the Morbi bridge collapse, PA Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Morbi Police, claimed while speaking to The Quint on Wednesday, 2 November.

"They said that they weren't informed about how many people can be allowed on the bridge at any given point of time. There were no security equipment at the spot, including life saving guards, life boats, and life jackets," Zala claimed.

More than 140 people died in the collapse on Sunday, 30 October, five days after the bridge was reopened on the Gujarati New Year day.

While securing a 10-day remand of four out of the nine accused in the court, DSP Zala claimed in a conversation with The Quint that the suspension cables of the Jhoolta Pul which came crashing down, were not inspected, oiled, or greased.