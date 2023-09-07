Sanatana Controversy A Ploy To Divert Attention From Manipur: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Thursday, 7 September, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is twisting his remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' to hide facts about Manipur violence.

In a statement shared on microblogging site X, Udhayanidhi attacked the PM Modi-led Centre and Edappadi K Palaniswami-led opposition in Tamil Nadu.

He stood by his statement that he would oppose any religion that does not preach equality. However, he condemned the allegations against him of "inciting genocide."