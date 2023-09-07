Sanatana Controversy A Ploy To Divert Attention From Manipur: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Image used for representation.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Thursday, 7 September, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is twisting his remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' to hide facts about Manipur violence.
In a statement shared on microblogging site X, Udhayanidhi attacked the PM Modi-led Centre and Edappadi K Palaniswami-led opposition in Tamil Nadu.
He stood by his statement that he would oppose any religion that does not preach equality. However, he condemned the allegations against him of "inciting genocide."
Udhayanidhi's statement comes after he was embroiled in a controversy regarding his comment on 'Sanatana Dharma'.
TN CM MK Stalin also released a statement on Thursday saying that it was unfortunate how Udhayanidhi's words had been distorted to spread a "false narrative."
Launching a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi, Udhayanidhi said,
Udhayanidhi said that his statements were being distorted because that's the politics of today. He added,
“Thiru Modi and co are using the Sanatana ploy to divert the attention from the facts including the killing of more than 250 people in the riots incited in Manipur and the 7.5 lakh crore corruption.”
He also questioned how a seer, "who claimed to have renounced everything," has put a price of Rs 10 crore on Udhayanidhi's head.
The leader also advised his own party workers who've filed FIRs against the seer, jotting down work that is more important and urgent that the party workers should instead pay heed to.
Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who had also supported Udhayanidhi, reiterated his statement on Thursday saying, "Any religion that discriminates me from you is not a religion. There should be equality. For me, the Constitution is my religion."
