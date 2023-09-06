Sanatana Dharma Row: FIR Against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge in UP

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Congress Minister in Karnataka, Priyank Kharge, in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments" in connection with their remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma', Rampur Police told The Quint.

What is the case? The leaders, who are part of the 'INDIA' bloc, have been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the FIR accessed by The Quint stated.

The FIR, based on the complaints of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi, was registered at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur on the evening of Tuesday, 5 September.