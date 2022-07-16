Bomb Blast Near School in Bihar's Gaya, 2 Children Injured

Two children were left injured when a country-made bomb blast near a school in Bihar's Gaya on Saturday, 16 July, news agency ANI reported.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction limits of Wazirganj police station.

Speaking about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said that the children had received minor injuries and probe is underway.

"They have received minor injuries. A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog team have been sent to the spot. Further probe is underway," she said.

The victims were identified as 10-year-old Satyendra Kumar Manjhi and Niraj Kumar Manjhi (9), according to IANS.