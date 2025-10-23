Legal Aid Meets Wildlife: NALSA’s Role in Tackling Man-Animal Conflict in India

Wildlife preservation in India runs on rather weird principles—wild animals have rights but human beings don't.

Section 39 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 provides that wild animals are the property of the State, and are protected against hunting without permit in every corner of the country. Hunting, as per the law, also includes driving animals away from private properties.

Meanwhile, victims of human-animal conflict are often left in the lurch. For instance, a new 2025 study has shown that less than one percent of losses caused by wild animals in Maharashtra have been compensated.

It is with the view to aid the rehabilitation of such victims that the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has launched a new scheme. This initiative, in my opinion, can potentially force a rethink of our current approach to conservation of wildlife and wilderness.