Two Suicides, One Crisis: Haryana Police Faces a Crisis of Credibility

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide, followed by the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar a week later, have shaken the Haryana Police and exposed deep issues within India’s policing system.

On 7 October, Kumar allegedly died by suicide in Chandigarh, leaving behind a note accusing several senior officers of caste discrimination, public humiliation, and mental harassment. His death followed a transfer to a police training college and the detention of his personal security officer.

Immediately after his death, an FIR was registered for abetment of suicide and also under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989; Dalit organisations held demonstrations demanding justice; and political parties exchanged accusations.