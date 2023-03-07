Surya Grahan 2023: When Is the First Solar Eclipse in April 2023 – Date & Time

Surya Grahan 2023: First Solar Eclipse In April 2023 - Date, Time, Sutak Period, and More.
From the astrological and scientific point of view, solar eclipse has a great significance. As far as the year 2023 is considered, there will be four eclipses in the current year, including two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.
The first Solar Eclipse of 2023 will occur on Thursday, 20 April 2023, this solar eclipse will not be visible in India. As per astrology, the first solar eclipse of the year will occur in in Aries and Ashwini Nakshatra.
Let us read about the Solar Eclipse 2023 dates, timings, and other important details.
The first solar eclipse of the year will occur after Holi on 20 April 2023, on the Amavasya date of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha. The solar eclipse will start at 7:04 am and end at 12:29 pm.
Since the first solar eclipse of the year will not be visible in India, its Sutak is also not valid in the country.
As per the Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), the solar eclipse will start at 02:37:08 and end at 05:56:43. The maximum time of eclipse will be at 04:16:53.
The second solar eclipse of the year 2023 will occur on 14 October 2023. This will be an annular solar eclipse, which will pass through Central, South and North America and will be visible in parts of Mexico, the United States, and South American countries.
The first solar eclipse of the year that will occur on 20 April 2023 will not be visible in India. However, it can be seen in different regions including Australia, Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and Indian Ocean.
The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on 5 May 2023. The last and second lunar eclipse of the year will take place on 28 October 2023.
