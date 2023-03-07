Surya Grahan 2023: When Is the First Solar Eclipse in April 2023 – Date & Time

From the astrological and scientific point of view, solar eclipse has a great significance. As far as the year 2023 is considered, there will be four eclipses in the current year, including two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

The first Solar Eclipse of 2023 will occur on Thursday, 20 April 2023, this solar eclipse will not be visible in India. As per astrology, the first solar eclipse of the year will occur in in Aries and Ashwini Nakshatra.

Let us read about the Solar Eclipse 2023 dates, timings, and other important details.