Solar Eclipse 2022: Date & Time in India; When & How to Watch Surya Grahan

Diwali is over and the very next day, that is today 25 October, we will witness a partial solar eclipse in different parts of the world. India will witness the solar Eclipse which will also be visible in the regions of Europe, West Asia, the northeastern parts of Africa, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean.

As per reports, the solar eclipse will begin before sunset and may be visible from various parts of the country.

A Solar Eclipse occurs on a New Moon day when the Moon, Earth, and sun come in a straight line and the moon is in between the sun and the Earth. A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers the sun but partially. Today, we will discuss the timings of the solar eclipse in various cities, as well as when, where, and how to watch the Surya Grahan.