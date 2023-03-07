Happy Choti Holi 2023 Wishes, Images, Radha Krishna Holi Wallpapers for Status
Happy Choti Holi 2023: Check out the images, pictures, GIFs, and more.
Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed a day before the main Holi festival. This year Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on Tuesday, 7 March 2023.
Choti Holi is of great importance and significance. It is observed to mark the victory of good over evil. People celebrate Choti Holi by lighting a bonfire.
According to Hindus, demoness Holika was burned into ashes on Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. Holika, the sister of demon King Hiranyakashipu, tried to burn Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad prayed to God and he was saved from Holika.
Let us check out the Choti Holi Images, Pictures, GIFs, Radha Krishna Holi Pictures for wallpaper, and WhatsApp & Facebook Status.
Choti Holi Images and Pictures for Wallpaper
Radha Krishna Holi Pictures for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
Topics: Happy Holi Holi 2023 Holika Dahan 2023
