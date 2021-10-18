Army Chopper Crash: Second Pilot's Body Found in Ranjit Sagar Lake After 75 Days

The body of the second pilot killed in a helicopter crash on 3 August was recovered on Sunday, 17 October, from the Ranjit Sagar Lake on the borders of J&K and Punjab.



"Persistent efforts by Indian Army and Navy for 75 days which were going on day and night to recover the body of Captain Jayant Joshi, the second pilot of the helicopter which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on 3 August 2021 have finally succeeded and the body has been recovered from the lake bed using hi-tech equipment," a defence statement said.