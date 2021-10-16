Heavy Rains Lash Kerala, Several Feared Missing in Kottayam

Heavy rains inundated Kerala on Saturday, 16 October, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings for all 14 districts of the state.

The IMD has issued a red alert for five Kerala districts, namely Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. An orange alert was issued for seven districts, and yellow alert for two districts.