Breach of Privilege? Threat to SC Admin? Why New Pegasus Report is Worrying

According to The Wire's most recent revelations, the potential list of Pegasus targets includes numbers of advocate Vijay Agarwal (and his wife), who was added soon after he took on the fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in 2018, as well as Aljo P Joseph, who represents alleged Agusta Westland middleman Christian Michel.

Preliminary forensic analysis of Joseph's phone indicates that the phone was indeed compromised, they report, while Agarwal's and his wife's phones are not available for analysis.

The hacking of these lawyers' phones would allow access to privileged information in two criminal cases that are highly politicised. But it's not just the communications involving Nirav Modi and Christian Michel that would be compromised, but confidential discussions between the lawyers and their other clients, as Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy points out.

The same goes for the phone of Rohatgi's junior, M Thangathurai. It's not just that communications involving the major political figures that the senior advocate could be at risk here - but all the clients that his office represents.

Moreover, the usage of Pegasus also allows the planting of documents on the target's phone, and can lead to a dangerous chain of cases swallowing lawyers in cases involving their clients, even though they are merely doing their jobs by representing them.