India-China Call for Further Border Disengagement Talks at SCO Meet

Speaking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that “India does not subscribe to an any clash of civilisations theory“ and that “it is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country".

According to an MEA statement, both ministers also exchanged views on Afghanistan and its ongoing developments.

Responding to a question on the India-China standoff on 16 September, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagch says that India’s position remains the same.

"We reiterate our position that completion of disengagement in the remaining areas can pave the way forward for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable bilateral relations," said Bagchi.

In a veiled reference to China on connectivity issues, PM Modi in his virtual SCO speech said that any connectivity initiative cannot be a one-way street initiative.

"It must be ensured, consultative, transparent and participatory. There should be respect for territorial integrity of all countries," Modi said and also batted for Chabahar and North South International Corridor.

In reference to Afghanistan, PM Modi stated that radicalisation and trust deficit were the biggest challenges to peace in Central Asia and the recent developments in Afghanistan had made this challenge more clear.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)