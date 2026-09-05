How Jeetendra Mishra Beat 5,585 Applicants to Become Ram Mandir Trust CEO

Air Marshal (retired) Jeetendra Mishra takes over the role of the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with a principal mandate: Restore and regain the trust of the Hindus. After three months of the temple being mired in the donation theft row, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced Mishra as the CEO, and the chorus in Ayodhya—from saints to netas—struck the note of a nationalist icon stepping into the role of the executive head of the Ram Temple, projected as the ultimate cultural symbol of Hindu revival.

The selection of Mishra, per the saffron narrative, symbolises the best of cultural nationalism—a soldier who led India from the front in the most recent war with Pakistan returns to the roots to serve Ram Lalla.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosbole, amid the raging controversy surrounding the donation row, had issued a video statement in which among others he had stressed that the Trust will work to regain the faith of the Hindus.