Ram Temple Trust CEO: Will Air Marshal Fly BJP Out of its 'Chanda Chori' Crisis?

With its reputation nose-diving less than three years after a grand inauguration, the Trust—tied intimately to the RSS, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi—faces turbulent weather ahead. The appointment of the CEO comes against the still pending inquiry which is being monitored by the Chief Justice of India.

It remains unclear as to what the latest Special Investigation Team’s (SIT's) report says about chanda chori. This opaqueness has raised more charges of lack of accountability and potential cover-up. That Champat Rai was cleared of wrongdoing by the SIT strengthens such claims of protecting the powerful while sacrificing expendable characters like Avinash Shukla identified by the SIT as the key accused, Ram Shankar ‘Tinnu’ Yadav, and six others.

The massive construction work, including road-widening projects, and controversial land deals, along with gentrification of the traditional pilgrim ecosystem and economy, already cost the BJP the prized Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections. The seat went to Awdhesh Prasad, a Dalit leader from the Samajwadi Party. With elections in Uttar Pradesh due next year, the BJP is desperate to put the temple theft controversy behind as soon as possible.