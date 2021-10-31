Bengal BJP’s Rajib Banerjee, Tripura MLA Ashis Das Join TMC



Ashis Das, a Scheduled Caste leader and a BJP MLA from the Surma Assembly seat in northern Tripura, took the Trinamool flag from Abhishek Banerjee along with Rajib Banerjee.



While praising Mamata Banerjee and slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ashis Das, on 5 October in Kolkata had claimed that people in Tripura have been suffering a lot after the BJP-led government came to power.



The 43-year-old BJP legislator (Das), after shaving his head and performing a 'yagna' at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata on October 6, said that political anarchy and chaos were prevailing in the BJP-ruled Tripura where people are unhappy with the performance of the state government.