Actor Nafisa Ali Joins TMC Ahead of 2022 Goa Assembly Polls

(Photo: Twitter/@SayandipGoswam4)
Actor Nafisa Ali joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa on Friday, 29 October, in the presence of party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on her maiden visit to Goa from the 28 to 30 October, ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.
Banerjee arrived at the Dabolim airport on Thursday evening, where she was received by TMC MP Derek O'Brien and other local leaders.
Before her visit to the coastal state, Banerjee had said in a tweet, “As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years.”
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is prepping to increase its reach across the country and has entered the BJP-ruled Goa.
Meanwhile, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, joined the TMC last month, ending his decades-long association with the Congress.
TMC has been inducting several local leaders ever since it announced its plans to contest the Goa Assembly polls.
The TMC has time and again expressed confidence in forming a new government in the coastal state.
