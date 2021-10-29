Actor Nafisa Ali Joins TMC Ahead of 2022 Goa Assembly Polls

Actor Nafisa Ali joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa on Friday, 29 October, in the presence of party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on her maiden visit to Goa from the 28 to 30 October, ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Banerjee arrived at the Dabolim airport on Thursday evening, where she was received by TMC MP Derek O'Brien and other local leaders.