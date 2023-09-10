Govt Irritated With Coalition Name: Rahul Gandhi on India vs Bharat Debate

Image used for representation.
Days after the India vs Bharat debate started, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 10 September, said that maybe the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ruling government got “heated” because of the coalition’s name.
Rahul was addressing a press conference where he said that he doesn’t “see a problem” with either of the names.
He said,
He went on to add that changing the name won’t serve any purpose since the coalition could also decide to have a second name.
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “People act in strange ways.”
Even at the inaugural address of the G20 summit held in New Delhi on 9-10 September, the PM’s name card read ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’.
However, on 6 September, the PM also advised his colleagues to avoid any speculation on this.
