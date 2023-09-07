'India, That Is Bharat': One Country, Two Names And the Latest Controversy

“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.."

These were the words of famous English playwright William Shakespeare in his play Romeo and Juliet. Hundreds of years later, India finds itself discussing the same issue – in the backdrop of speculation of an official change in the country's name from 'India' to 'Bharat.'

Barely two weeks ahead of the Parliament meeting for a special session, a political row erupted on Tuesday, 5 September after an invitation for India's G20 Summit dinner from President Droupadi Murmu was sent in the name of “President of Bharat” instead of the traditional "President of India."